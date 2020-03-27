Commentary: Region-specific strategy could work

Unfortunately, an unintended, although perhaps expected, consequence of social isolation has been virtual paralysis of the American economy. A month before measures were instituted, the Dow Jones Industrial Average flirted with 30,000. Now it has been hovering around 20,000. Comparisons to the Great Depression are no longer unthinkable.

What to do? Policymakers will require all the information that they can amass in the next month to help them decide. But the debate and planning should start right now. There is no obvious right answer, and we may only know the right answer in retrospect. Could there be an acceptable middle ground that balances control of the virus and preservation of the economy?

While much higher than the common flu, the mortality of COVID-19 is relatively low, currently 1.25% and probably lower if all “walking well” patients could be counted. The U.S. death rate from COVID-19 remains among the lowest of all Western industrialized countries. Those at risk are the elderly, especially those older than 80, and anyone who is immunocompromised or who has a serious chronic disease. Healthy young people have died of COVID-19, but it is extremely unusual.