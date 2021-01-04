Conor Sen: Colleges bet on football finances

Add to that the impact on a college town's local economy, as tens of thousands of alumni and fans swarm to town for game day. Those Saturdays in the fall mean hotel stays, restaurant and bar spending, jobs for workers and tax dollars for local governments.

Aspirations extend beyond the name-brand schools. Liberty University, known best for its ties to evangelical leaders Jerry Falwell Sr. and Jerry Falwell Jr, grew its endowment to over $1 billion by expanding its online-class business. It's used the money to build up its football program in hopes of becoming to evangelicals what Notre Dame is to Catholics.

This is an uncomfortable development for proponents of the educational mission. Incentives drive behavior, and if it's football that universities are dependent upon for their success, then football will increasingly call the shots. Whether they'd admit it or not, universities pushed to reopen their campuses this summer with the college football season in mind. Two of the major athletic conferences, the Midwestern-centric Big Ten, and the Pac-12, initially decided not to play the football season, only to reverse their position as other conferences decided to move forward, perhaps out of fear of being left behind.