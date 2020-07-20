Cynthia M. Allen: Children need to have school open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lots of questions have been raised in the often contentious discussion over if, when and how to reopen schools in the fall.

But the question conspicuously absent from many of these debates is perhaps the most fundamental: What is the goal of public education?

Schools are charged with instructing our children in academics — reading, writing, arithmetic, science — yes, but they also play an integral, if not always tangible, role in the physical, emotional and moral development of children.

Schools are where many children learn to play, to compromise, to follow directions, to win (and lose) graciously, to face adversity, to accept responsibility and to become well-rounded individuals. They are profoundly important to many children’s growth.

As many have pointed out, schools also serve practical purposes in the lives of many children, providing meals for kids who need them, child and aftercare in single-parent households or those where both parents work, and a safe environment for at-risk youth.

It’s valid to question whether all these tasks should fall to schools. But here we are, and for a large number of children and parents in America, this is what schools are expected to do.