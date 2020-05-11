Cynthia M. Allen: Faith growing, even without church

The pandemic has abruptly stripped many of those things away — work, routines, the frivolities of life — leaving us all to contemplate our role in the world and the purpose of our existence.

Perhaps that’s part of the reason why 11% of adults who seldom or never attend religious services have found their faith is increasing in the wake of COVD-19; and why 7% of religiously unaffiliated Americans — included atheists and agnostics — now similarly find themselves drawn to faith.

While we will ultimately rely on medical treatment to manage the disease, there is no certainty that we will ever completely understand or effectively vaccinate against the coronavirus.

And the fluidity and ambiguity of seemingly every pandemic question (from whether masks can effectively prevent the spread to how the virus can be transmitted) has given pause to many people who have long insisted that science has all the answers all of the time.

Religion may not provide those answers, either. But it’s clearly filling a void of something lost in our current crisis.

If these are the times that try men’s souls, they may also be the times that restore them.