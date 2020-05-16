Cynthia M. Allen: How public health officials created cognitive dissonance, culture war

In fairness, understanding of the virus is quickly evolving.

Because doctors and scientists now suspect that people infected but not exhibiting symptoms may be responsible for as much as half of new cases, there is reason to believe that increased mask usage might reduce the spread.

Researchers and academics are pointing to countries such as South Korea and Japan, where mask use is nearly universal and the outbreaks have been more controlled, as evidence that mask culture could have similar quantifiable value in the U.S.

A study from Yale University estimates each additional cloth mask worn by the public has an economic value of at least $3,000-$6,000.

Another very aspirational model argues that “just 60% of people wearing masks that are 60% effective could, by itself, stop the epidemic.” That would be something.

Of course, nearly every study that promotes masks acknowledges that they must be used properly to be effective (fit correctly, washed frequently, removed the right way), and emphasizes that mask-wearing is only one strategy, not a solution in and of itself.