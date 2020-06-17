Cynthia M. Allen: Let's focus on restoring rights

They are the men and women who have been taking a knee alongside protesters in Fort Worth, Texas, and Flint, Mich., and other cities across the country; the ones who without thinking threw themselves on top of women and children to protect them from a spray of bullets during a Black Lives Matter protest in Dallas in 2016; and the ones who met death living up to their highest ideals, like David Dorn, the retired St. Louis cop killed by looters.

It should in no way dishonor the memories of George Floyd or Atatiana Jefferson, both of whom deserve justice, to recognize that a police officer’s job can be ridiculously hard and dangerous. Or that most cops act with caution and restraint, and just want their communities peaceful and safe.

Those cops need our support, and we need more of them, not fewer.

But when it comes to our expectations for these custodians of state authority, we do not have to accept the bad with the good. Bad cops — the ones who rough up journalists, and push old men to the ground and arrest peaceful protesters without just cause — should be held accountable.

They make us all less safe.

Police departments must be free to fire bad cops without union interference, and cities should be held responsible for failing to do so.