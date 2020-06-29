Cynthia M. Allen: The unborn one must also matter

Black people have consistently constituted about 13% of the U.S. population; in 2014, 36% of all abortions were performed on Black women.

As Jason Riley has noted on multiple occasions in the Wall Street Journal, in parts of the country, such as New York City, thousands more black babies are aborted than born alive each year.

Even for abortion advocates, those numbers should be appalling.

Still, proponents of abortion often attribute those data to the reality that Black women are disproportionately poorer than their white counterparts and therefore less able to carry the financial burden of an unplanned pregnancy. But the statistics hold up even when controlling for income. Black unborn of all socioeconomic backgrounds are disproportionately erased from existence.

Black pro-lifers are often treated as if they don’t exist, too. Their stories and voices receive short shrift by a media that minimizes their experiences, ignores the diversity of their backgrounds, religious views, political affiliations and goals, and disparages them as tools of the white, conservative right. If you haven’t heard from Alveda King, Katrina Jackson, Catherine Davis or Ben Watson, look them up.