Dahleen Glanton: Affirmative action fair, and it works

If America really wants to bring about racial equality, we know exactly how to do it.

There is no need to form commissions to study solutions to generational poverty, poor access to quality education and dismal hiring and promotion policies that systematically keep many African Americans stuck at the bottom.

These racial disparities comprise the bulk of social injustices in this country. The best idea America ever had to address them was affirmative action.

Some people at the top didn’t like being forced to share, though. They didn’t want to give up the preferential treatment they received in every aspect of American life. So they fought as hard as they could to get rid of the only government program that could level the playing field.

Before I go further, I must add a side note. I was a beneficiary of affirmative action in the 1970s — and proud of it.

One thing I learned quickly on my journey was that affirmative action was merely a tool that opened the door to opportunity. It would do nothing to help me compete once I entered the room. When it came to doing the required work, I was entirely on my own to keep up with those who were already there.