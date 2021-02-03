Dahleen Glanton: Apparently what her voters desire

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the most dangerous people in Washington. But we might as well get used to her because she isn’t going anywhere soon.

An overwhelming number of Georgia voters sent this gun-toting, QAnon enthusiast to Washington in November, and she’s doing exactly what they elected her to do.

Every day, we learn something new about Greene, each report more contemptible than the last. In a newly discovered YouTube video from 2018, Greene suggested that the Clintons murdered John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in a 1999 plane crash, because he might challenge Hillary Clinton for a New York Senate seat.

Greene also suggests that 9/11 was a hoax. She apparently thinks that the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, was a “false flag” planned event designed to take away people’s guns. And she thinks a laser from space, powered by wealthy Jewish Democratic supporters, caused the wildfire that devastated California in 2018.

And she seems to believe it’s OK to execute politicians who oppose her radical views.

Fifty Democratic House members are calling for Greene to be expelled from Congress because of her far right-wing antics, as well as the many inflammatory comments she made prior to taking office.