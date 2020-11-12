Dahleen Glanton: Applause for GOP's performance

Though Trump might think these apparent displays of loyalty are about him, Republicans have something else on their minds. As always, they are looking out for No. 1.

The only way to stop another tsunami of Americans from performing their civic duty is to shut down the idea of mass mail-in ballots. Efforts to move the country toward all-mail elections have been in play for years. Finally, Republicans see an opportunity to put an end to those discussions once and for all.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham admitted it on Fox News last week.

"If Republicans don't challenge and change the U.S. election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again," he said, urging Trump not to concede.

When massive numbers of Americans vote, Republicans lose. In a nation that is rapidly becoming more diverse, the last thing the GOP wants is to make it easy for people to cast their ballot. It goes against everything they've been doing for decades to suppress the votes of minorities and others who fundamentally disagree with them.

When people vote by mail, there is no need to show photo identification. There are no long lines at the voting booths, no worries about broken machines and fewer means to practice voter intimidation.