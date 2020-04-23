Dahleen Glanton: Deaths matter less than freedoms

Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz couldn’t resist weighing in on the coronavirus crisis. That’s not surprising. They are entertainers who thrive on being in the spotlight.
Anyone who takes advice seriously from these television personalities is an idiot. But that doesn’t mean we should entirely dismiss what they have to say — especially during this deadly pandemic.
These pseudo doctors didn’t become household names by being stupid. They’ve figured out how to tap into the psyche of the American public and use our expectations, fears and prejudices to their advantage.
They appeared on Fox News last week with an agenda, designed to rally the troops around President Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine Democratic governors who are defying his call to reopen the country before it is time.
The controversial remarks were a reflection of where many Trump supporters stand on the issue. They don’t want to be locked inside, and small groups of them are starting to rebel.
With COVID-19 still taking a deadly toll on America, their actions could mean only one thing. These people have selfishly decided that the personal freedoms they enjoy are more important than protecting the health and safety of those who are most vulnerable to the virus. As far as these folks are concerned, the country isn’t in this crisis together. Every man, woman and child is on their own.
Many of us were rightfully outraged by the blatant disregard for human life demonstrated by Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz. We saw through their thinly veiled message that a virus that kills mostly old people and African Americans isn’t important enough to jeopardize the freedoms of the majority.
Phil McGraw, an unlicensed psychologist, suggested that the fallout from shutting down the country because of COVID-19 would be more devastating in the long term than the death toll. He questioned why we’re so concerned about the coronavirus when more people die each year from car crashes, smoking and drowning.
Many Americans have been quietly wondering the same thing.
Of course, lots more people will die if the restrictions are lifted too soon. Dr. Phil was prompting us to remember whose lives are essential to America’s future and whose are expendable.
Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former heart surgeon, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that reopening schools was an “appetizing opportunity,” given that it may “only cost us 2 to 3% in terms of total mortality.”
Let’s not kid ourselves. He’s talking about black and Hispanic children. They comprise the overwhelming majority of public school students in urban areas where the virus is most prevalent, and are most likely to suffer from chronic lung diseases such as asthma.
Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz were reminding us that it’s ridiculous to suddenly start worrying about these throwaway populations when the future of the entire country is at stake. It’s time, instead, to focus on the greater good.
These men built successful careers by making a mockery of the things that most affect people’s lives — infidelity, family dysfunction, weight, drug addiction and raising children. They allow viewers to escape their own dire circumstances by peering into the lives of others who seem much worse off.
It’s an escapism that some segments of our society find appealing. Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz know these folks better than some of them know themselves.
So when these Trump surrogates say there’s nothing wrong with looking out for No. 1 during the pandemic, some idiots will listen because it’s exactly what they want to hear.
Dahleen Glanton is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune.
