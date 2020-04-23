Dahleen Glanton: Deaths matter less than freedoms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz couldn’t resist weighing in on the coronavirus crisis. That’s not surprising. They are entertainers who thrive on being in the spotlight.

Anyone who takes advice seriously from these television personalities is an idiot. But that doesn’t mean we should entirely dismiss what they have to say — especially during this deadly pandemic.

These pseudo doctors didn’t become household names by being stupid. They’ve figured out how to tap into the psyche of the American public and use our expectations, fears and prejudices to their advantage.

They appeared on Fox News last week with an agenda, designed to rally the troops around President Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine Democratic governors who are defying his call to reopen the country before it is time.

The controversial remarks were a reflection of where many Trump supporters stand on the issue. They don’t want to be locked inside, and small groups of them are starting to rebel.