Dahleen Glanton: Evanston’s reparations plan is more symbol than substance

The city plans to designate $400,000 from the fund to a housing program that would award eligible residents up to $25,000. They could use the money as a down payment on a new home or to make repairs to their current one.

That means 16 people who can prove that they are direct descendants of people who lived in Evanston between 1919 and 1969, and experienced housing discrimination, are eligible for the $25,000 grants.

It will have little, if any, impact on the lives of the other approximately 12,000 Black Evanston residents. It probably won’t even make a dent in addressing the economic disparities resulting from decades of neglect.

It is mostly a symbolic gesture with little of the substance the reparations movement hoped for.

Under Evanston’s definition, any number of programs already in existence in Chicago and other cities could be repackaged as reparations. Simply doing what a city should do to help disadvantaged residents cannot be termed reparations.

The debate over reparations has been raging in the United States since slavery was abolished. Two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, former slaves were promised 40 acres and a mule, but it was quickly rescinded.