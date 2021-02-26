Dahleen Glanton: Rethinking Black History Month

At the time, white people had to be convinced that African Americans weren’t the animals they had been portrayed as during slavery. They needed to look at Black people and see potential engineers, doctors, teachers and politicians.

While much progress has been made in the past century, Black people, in many ways, are still fighting to be seen as productive citizens by mainstream America.

Extending the designation to the entire month of February was a natural outgrowth of the 1960s civil rights movement. The struggle for equality was about forcing white people to move over and allow Black citizens to obtain their fair share of America’s prosperity.

But it was also about demanding a share of the power white people wielded — and that always has been a problem. Many white people want to keep it to themselves.

More than 100 years later, Black people are still trying to prove their value. And in many cases, white people still aren’t buying it.

We now know that talking about our achievements does not push our agenda forward. We have learned that highlighting the accomplishments of a Maya Angelou, a Harriet Tubman or even a Barack Obama will not stop a police officer from pressing his knee on a Black man’s neck or shooting a teenager 16 times.