Dan Rodricks: This is not the country we were promised

It was not supposed to be like this. This is not the country we were promised. It is not the one we wanted to leave to our children.

Long ago, before cynicism got into our bones, there was the promise of America, and it bristled with possibilities. I don’t have a date for that, but it was within my lifetime. The overarching promise was understood to be a national commitment to progress. Inertia was not acceptable. Failure was not an option. The country would learn from its mistakes as it grew up, grew wiser and became exceptional in all things, with peace and prosperity the side benefits.

I’m not making that up. We once had leaders — presidents, senators, high school teachers, coaches, parents, poets — who said those things.

I come from the baby boom. We grew up in the candescent glory of World War II and the greatest generation. We beheld a golden promise: This virtuous country had saved the world from murderous tyrants, and now it would defend and serve the high ideals of freedom, generosity and the common good while simultaneously becoming rich and powerful.