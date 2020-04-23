Daniel Akst: US always struggles with crises

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you’re groping to understand the disorganization and ineptitude of America’s response to coronavirus, you might find it helpful to know there’s a single word that captures the situation perfectly. That word is: normal.

The sad truth is that we’ve faced many crises in our history, and we almost always make a hash of them. We start with inertia, bestir ourselves to hubris, move on to bungling, and spice everything with venality. Situated far from the world’s troubles, we are invariably drugged by complacency and handicapped by federalism, the system that gives us so many levels of government to get in each other’s way.

Unpreparedness is a signal feature of almost every American crisis, from the Revolutionary War right up to our recent stunning lack of ventilators and masks.

In 1812, for example, Secretary of War William Eustis predicted that we needed only to send some officers into Canada and residents of the British territory would “rally round our standard.” In fact, American overconfidence, unreadiness and disorganization led to successive fiascoes culminating in the burning of the fledgling nation’s capital.