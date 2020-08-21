Dara Friedman-Wheeler: Do more than vote; take action

Perhaps you feel uncomfortable making phone calls or find them intrusive. So do I. But you know what makes me more uncomfortable and intrudes even more on people’s lives and freedoms? The current situation in our country. Being passive right now is not an option. It is not OK to do nothing while horrible things are happening, and many horrible things are happening. White supremacy is on the rise. Immigrant children are dying in federal detention centers, separated from their parents. We are not taking appropriate steps in the face of a pandemic.

Now is the time to do everything we can to affect the next election. And here again, knowing that we’re doing what we can may help us to cope with these situations that feel unacceptable to us.

Still not ready to make calls? Check out Postcards to Voters, where volunteers write letters to remind people to vote, to see how you might reach voters by mail. Perhaps you’re skeptical that recipients will care about postcards sent from out of state; research suggests they might. When people see that someone did something for them personally, they feel a sense of obligation to do something in return.

Another option, of course, is to donate to campaigns or groups you support.

I know not everyone will make calls or donate. But many of us can find a way to do something. We have a moral obligation to take action, and doing so may well help us cope. Worrying, speculating, and complaining about what might happen may keep us busy or even entertained. But we can also be active players in this game, and we must.

Dara Friedman-Wheeler is a columnist with The Baltimore Sun. Email arafw@gmail.com

