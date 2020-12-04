Dave Anderson: Politicians have loose relationship with truth

Politicians are known for many things, but telling the truth is not regarded as one of their chief strengths. Long before President Donald Trump came to Washington, U.S. senators, representatives, presidents, vice presidents and Cabinet members have shown themselves to be highly skilled at saying what they need to say in given circumstances to achieve their objectives.

If withholding information is needed to achieve an objective, then information is withheld.

If spinning information in a certain way will help your boss or increase the chances that a bill will get passed, then information is spun.

And, indeed, if not telling the truth, at least not in a legal setting, needs to be done, well many politicians do the deed: They don’t tell the truth.

The Trump era has initiated something different, something that goes far beyond the normal parameters of political withholding, spinning and even lying.