Dave Anderson: Put polling in proper perspective

Political polls have value, but their value is very limited.

President Donald Trump did much better in the election than the polls predicted. If he had won about 100,000 more votes across Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, he would be headed toward his second term. This is basically the same thing that happened to Hillary Clinton when she lost Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin by a combined 77,000 votes four years ago. It is true that President-elect Joe Biden is ahead nationally by more than 7 million votes, but the total number of people who support each candidate continues to have no relevance to how we choose a president.

The so-called exit polls, two national surveys taken of people after they cast their votes on Election Day or before, suggest that 6.5 million of Trump's ballots came from people who said they had just voted for the first time. This factor helped to explain the president's better showing in the battleground states than the preelection polls suggested.

One wonders how any polls could have predicted the increase in new voters for Trump. You can ask people if they plan to vote for the first time, but this is something like predicting the weather a week or two, or indeed a month, in advance. Don't bet on a sunny day or a rainy day a month out. Very few meteorologists would.