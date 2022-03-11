David A. Sharar: Rebuilding state's health workforce

When a person with a serious mental illness living in supportive housing has a troubled night, a third-shift housing worker consoles and supports them. When that same person is working through serious depression and past trauma, a Masters-prepared therapist helps them overcome their depressive episode. When a client with an alcohol use disorder is scared, sick and admitted for residential addiction treatment, a nurse and addiction counselor treat and stay with them.

These essential workers have always been hard to find and keep. Now it is harder than ever. The private, not-for-profit community behavioral health sector in Illinois is experiencing the worst workforce crisis in its more than 50-year history.

There are an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 vacancies in Illinois community behavioral health agencies while demand for services is at an all-time high. Agencies are losing staff en masse because we cannot pay essential workers enough to stay. Some leave the field entirely or take early retirement. Behavioral health for-profit companies, digital behavioral health start-ups, large health systems and private group practices hire away other workers by offering more money, less documentation, increased flexibility and “easier,” less complex clients.

Meanwhile, community behavioral health programs report surging waitlists, shrinking access and even closure of some critical programs – too often in communities of color and rural areas. These agencies mainly care for those with low incomes, living at or near poverty level and lacking access to behavioral health care. The lion’s share of community behavioral health funding comes from Medicaid – public insurance funded by the state and federal governments – and from Illinois Department of Human Services grants.

Community behavioral health agencies need to attract and retain workers with the right skill set and focus on our core mission. It starts with addressing untenably low wages. Failure to modestly invest to improve access now will inevitably lead to significantly higher downstream costs to society in the form of more arrests, jail days, emergency room visits, problems in schools and admissions to state hospitals, nursing homes and foster care.

How do we stabilize the workforce? The plan must include passage of legislation to preserve and expand access to Medicaid-covered behavioral health care in Illinois.

I am grateful for the champions in the Illinois General Assembly – Majority Leader Greg Harris and Senator Elgie Sims – for pursuing State Medicaid rate increase legislation. The Rebuild Illinois Mental Health Workforce Act would infuse $130 million into mental health services and an additional $41 million into substance use services. I am also encouraged that Governor J.B. Pritzker called attention to the workforce crisis in his recent budget address and called for greater funding to support community behavioral health agencies.

Many years ago, as a graduate student at the University of Illinois, I attended a lecture by former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar who said, “The purpose of government is to help those who cannot help themselves.” That quote has stuck with me. I’m pleased to see our General Assembly, the Governor’s office, the Department of Human Services under Secretary Grace Hou and the Department of Healthcare and Family Services under Director Theresa Eagleson putting Governor Edgar’s memorable quote into action and acting in unison to make the preservation of community behavioral health services in Illinois a priority for fiscal year 2023.

David A. Sharar is Chief Executive Officer of Chestnut Health Systems.

