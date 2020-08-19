David Zurawik: It’s ugly and going to get worse

The words “A SOCIALIST” are in larger type and red ink, and there is a squiggly red arrow pointing at Ocasio-Cortez in case anyone reading doesn’t get who the socialist is. There are also three triangles along the right side of her head. I have no idea what they are there for.

There are 20 versions of that ad on Facebook.

It does not matter on Facebook whether any of the statements in the ad are true. Trump for President, Inc. can say anything it wants about Biden and Ocasio-Cortez, because Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg says political advertisers are allowed to lie on his platform. That’s because not allowing political advertisers to lie would be a violation of their free speech, according to Zuckerberg. I am going to leave that right there before my head explodes.

These are early versions of the main narrative Trump’s campaign is trying to seed the media with in the wake of Biden picking Harris as his running mate. It goes something like this: Joe Biden has been taken over by the radical left extremist wing of the Democratic Party, and a vote for him is a vote for socialism. Police will be defunded, anarchy will erupt throughout the land and immigrants will get your jobs and government benefits.