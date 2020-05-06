David Zurawik: Watching more TV, but less unified

Some wishful thinkers are telling us that we are coming together as a nation in response to the horror of COVID-19, and that television and streamed media are helping to make that possible.
Wouldn’t it be nice if that was true.
David Brooks made the argument in a recent column in The New York Times saying, “The polarization industry is loath to admit this, but once you set aside the Trump circus, we are more united than at any time since 9/11.”
I could not disagree more with either half of that argument. We are less united than at any time since The Civil War. Even in the late 1960s, the nation was not this divided. Furthermore, television and streamed media are driving that divide as much or more than ever.
As a media critic, it is that last sentence that most concerns me, because it contains one of the largest and least understood cultural stories of the last 75 years: the epic failure of American television to live up to almost any of its public service promise as a unifying force in American life. Instead, it has mainly divided us with programming geared to demographics that can be sold to advertisers.
Television did hold tremendous promise as a unifying force when it arrived in American homes in the late 1940s and early 1950s. And it delivered on that promise to some extent for a considerable time.
In 1963, TV truly did help lead us through a process of collective mourning in the wake of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. In 1967, we came together in a less serious and profound way for the first Super Bowl. It was an act of celebration rather than mourning, and it was a commercial rather than a cultural experience. But it was nevertheless a unifying moment via television.
It continued into the 1980s with the last episode of the CBS sitcom “M*A*S*H,” for example, and the 1990s with Ken Burns’ documentary, “The Civil War” on PBS.
But then came the explosion of cable and channels like Fox News, for years now the most watched cable news channel in the nation.
Consider the recent images of protesters in camouflage outfits armed with assault weapons marching on state capitols in Wisconsin and Michigan. Or, how about the sign bearing a Nazi concentration camp slogan directed against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a stay-at-home protest in that state on May 2?
The sign said, “Arbeit macht frei, JB,” which translates as, “Work will set you free.”
“Arbeit macht frei was a false, cynical illusion the SS gave to prisoners of #Auschwitz,” as the Auschwitz Museum and Memorial wrote on Twitter in response to widespread distribution of the image. “Those words became one of the icons of human hatred. It’s painful to see this symbol instrumentalized & used again to spread hate. It’s a symptom of moral & intellectual degeneration.”
What we are finding in the wake of COVID-19 is not unity, but even more societal divides, like the one chronicled in a Politico piece last week on the culture war that has sprung up over wearing a mask.
“Wearing a mask is for smug liberals. Refusing to is for reckless Republicans,” the Politico headline said.
TV also contributes to the partisan divides by putting former and current politicos on the payroll and presenting them as experts alongside journalists.
The deepest societal divide that TV and streamed services drive is through the new economic structure of high subscription rates for premium cable and streamed services like HBO and Netflix, respectively.
Two Americas: One for those who can afford the best in American and global programming, and another for those who cannot. I have long lamented this development particularly with some of the best documentary filmmakers only working for premium platforms like Netflix instead of PBS.
The gulf is only widening as fewer people can even afford food in the wake of losing their jobs to COVID-19. But don’t expect the prices for premium streamed or cable content to come down — ever.
TV only looks like that primordial campfire in all its brightness and big-screen light. But there is no warmth or sense of community inside its circle any more.
16 times Decatur was featured in TV and movies
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Impact: Stories of Survival
True Life: "I'm Addicted to Caffeine"
Bachelor Party
The X Factor
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
The Fugitive
The Informant!
Most Terrifying Places in America
Leatherheads
Biggest Loser
Karyn Slover
ALF
Call Northside 777
Jalopies on Parade
Playtown USA
David Zurawik is The Baltimore Sun’s media critic. Email: david.zurawik@baltsun.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!