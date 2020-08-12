David Zurawik: Where's the effective messaging?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like a lot of Americans, I am downhearted about the lack of progress on COVID-19 this summer. As one of the good little boys and girls who wore a mask, social distanced and only went out when it was necessary to buy groceries or medications, I am also angry at those who didn’t.

Here we are five months in with more than 5 million infections and more than 162,000 dead, and communities that have flattened the curve are seeing it rise again. Why can’t we tame this killer?

I am not a medical doctor or researcher, so I am not in a position to judge progress or lack of it in that realm. But I am a media critic, and the question that is driving me nuts is why we have not been able to come up with a media messaging campaign that is effective in getting people to do the few things we that we know will get the virus under control, like wearing masks and social distancing.