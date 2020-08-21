DAVIS: Focus on personal responsibility

Once you test positive, the CDC recommends you contact anyone considered at-risk within the past 48 hours, primarily those you’ve been in close contact with indoors for periods of longer than 15 minutes. My staff and I went about contacting anyone who would be considered at-risk and even those who weren’t, just to be safe. Contact tracing is an important part of containing the spread since someone may be positive and not know it.

I am blessed that my symptoms have been relatively mild compared to tens of thousands of Americans who have suffered from this virus. I had a mild fever and lost my sense of taste and smell, though I’ve had no major health complications.

After consulting multiple doctors and CDC guidelines, I’m confident my quarantine will end soon as long as I don’t exhibit any symptoms. I will continue to do my best to follow CDC guidelines after I recover. With all the misinformation out there, it’s important we listen to the medical experts. The medical community is learning more about this virus every day, and I feel confident we will prevail.

Meanwhile, I’m quarantining and working from my back porch as much as possible so I can maintain proper social distance from my wife. When we are both inside our home, we wear masks to protect her.