Don Tracy: Democrats trap Illinoisans in tax hell

To their core, the people of Illinois know that it’s expensive to live in this state. Maybe they have family members who have moved away and report back the shock of property taxes a third of the price tag in Illinois. Maybe they drive across state lines to fill up on gas 40 cents cheaper per gallon. Or maybe they see politicians in Springfield constantly campaigning for new and higher taxes.

Yes, every Illinoisan knows it costs more to live in this state.

The folks at WalletHub, a personal finance website, conducted a recent study that confirmed that belief with facts and figures. In their study of the states with lowest and highest tax rates, Illinois earned the dubious honor of the worst state in America to be a taxpayer. That’s right, when it comes to the overall tax burden on the average Illinoisan, our home is 51st - behind all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The median household in Illinois pays $9,488 in combined state and local taxes - nearly 39% more than the median American household pays annually. And yet, Democrats in Springfield continually target Illinois taxpayers as a piggy bank in which an endless source of new revenue can be obtained to solve our financial death spiral.