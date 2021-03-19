Don Tracy: Democrats trap Illinoisans in tax hell

To their core, the people of Illinois know that it’s expensive to live in this state. Maybe they have family members who have moved away and report back the shock of property taxes a third of the price tag in Illinois. Maybe they drive across state lines to fill up on gas 40 cents cheaper per gallon. Or maybe they see politicians in Springfield constantly campaigning for new and higher taxes.
Yes, every Illinoisan knows it costs more to live in this state.
The folks at WalletHub, a personal finance website, conducted a recent study that confirmed that belief with facts and figures. In their study of the states with lowest and highest tax rates, Illinois earned the dubious honor of the worst state in America to be a taxpayer. That’s right, when it comes to the overall tax burden on the average Illinoisan, our home is 51st - behind all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The median household in Illinois pays $9,488 in combined state and local taxes - nearly 39% more than the median American household pays annually. And yet, Democrats in Springfield continually target Illinois taxpayers as a piggy bank in which an endless source of new revenue can be obtained to solve our financial death spiral.
Last November Illinois voters soundly rejected Governor J.B. Pritzker’s proposed tax hike amendment, but unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped new Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch from offering a new tax hike amendment proposal. And it certainly didn’t stop Pritzker from proposing a new massive tax hike on small businesses.
Illinois politicians and their never-ending quest to force the most overtaxed group of people in America to pay even more -- it’s a tragic tale as old as time.
But it’s not just Illinois Democrats in Springfield. It’s also Illinois Democrats in our nation’s capital, including Senator Tammy Duckworth and Representatives Sean Casten, Lauren Underwood, and Cheri Bustos. D.C. Democrats just passed Joe Biden’s massive $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that spends less than 10% on actual COVID relief. As a result, Illinois stands to receive nearly $7.5 billion from Washington to plug its budget hole and temporarily shore up our self-inflicted financial crises.
But there is a catch. Senator Duckworth and every other congressional Illinois Democrat voted for a provision of the COVID relief bill that explicitly prohibits states who receive money from cutting taxes through 2024. The Wall Street Journal reported that “the language is so expansive that states could be limited from making any changes to their tax codes that reduce revenue even if they don’t use federal funds as direct offsets.”
Democratic control and governance in Illinois over the last two decades has contributed to our status as the worst state in America to be a taxpayer, and now Illinois Democrats in D.C. have helped pass a relief bill that keeps us there. Illinois Democrats have trapped Illinoisans in a state of tax hell until at least 2024.
We can either reward them for it in the next election or reverse course and make this a two party state once again. As we head into 2022, I say we take a new path and journey into a better future. That future begins with looking at our overall tax burden not as an inconvenient truth - but a problem that demands serious reform.
Don Tracy, a businessman and attorney from Springfield, is the Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party.