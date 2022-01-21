DONNETTE BECKETT: The climbing hasn't stopped

Editor's note: The Herald & Review is moving from 601 E. William St. to 225 S. Main St. in Decatur. This is one of a series of columns written by staffers sharing their memories of the building that has housed the news organization since 1976.

For years I would drive by the Herald & Review building on the corner of E. William Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just waiting for my chance.

I imagined running up the long flight of stairs in a rush to meet a deadline. That dream was in my head for many years.

I started my career late in life. After I earned my degree in journalism, I immediately started my new job as Mommy. Thirteen years later, I finally took the stairs.

But I didn’t rush. Snow had covered the front entrance from a blizzard the day before my job interview. The climb has been slow ever since.

I arrived early that day to meet my future boss, Jeana Matherly. I knew I needed to start at the ground floor as a news clerk and I was happy for the opportunity.

The large gap in my resume would be a challenge. However, I learned a lot during that time away from the workforce. Ask questions and lots of them, because you don’t know anything.

I was fortunate to have an experienced variety of reporters, copy editors and editors within earshot of the news clerk’s desk. They were close by, but didn’t know, or care, that I was soaking up everything they said.

One day I listened to education reporter Valerie Wells tell her experience at a school board meeting. Her perspective of a particular incident was different from crime reporter Huey Freeman’s perspective or health reporter Annie Getsinger’s.

Those same reporters, and many others, answered my journalistic questions whenever I asked them. I wasn't a reporter yet, but I couldn’t wait to be one of them.

The large open room was filled with energetic, determined and sometimes crabby people. The smell of fancy coffee filled the newsroom area. I later learned the copy editors working late into the evening needed the strong stuff.

Although we discussed styles, sources, and computer programs, the topics often drifted on to personal stories. I miss that comradery, a word I often use, but always misspell.

One of the precious lessons I learned from the people around me: journalism comes from the heart, and maybe the head, but not the hands. They had to train me to be a writer, but they didn’t need to teach me how to treat people and tell their stories with respect.

As the building has grown more and more empty throughout the past 12 years I’ve worked there, it has slowly lost its energy. It’s colder.

Most reporters work from home. So it’s harder to listen and learn from them.

However, after visiting the new building, I felt a small sense of excitement. I’d like to think it will be easier, but I still have stairs to climb. However, they are inside and an elevator is available on those days when I just don’t feel like it. The reporters’ cubicles will be near each other. We will be a bit closer to downtown. And I’ve already walked to a local restaurant in the bitter cold. It wasn’t that bad.

I didn’t think I would miss the long set of stairs climbing up to the old Herald & Review entrance. Because, as exciting as it was in my head, those stairs can make a person winded.

I may still miss them, but the climbing hasn’t stopped.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

