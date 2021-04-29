Doyle McManus: Biden has become the anti-Reagan

Forty years ago, a newly elected President Ronald Reagan spoke to a joint session of Congress, calling for deep cuts in federal spending. "In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem," Reagan had said at his inauguration. "Government is the problem."
Twenty-five years ago, then-President Bill Clinton spoke to a similar session of Congress and confessed that he had overestimated the public's appetite for federal programs. "We have to give the American people [an administration] that lives within its means," he said. "The era of big government is over."
Joe Biden has disavowed those declarations, making the case for the first time in decades that government spending must be sharply expanded to meet the nation's needs.
"This is not a plan that tinkers around the edges," Biden said last month. "It is a once-in-a-generation investment," including "the largest American jobs (program) since World War II" — and that's only one-third of his package.
The dollar figures are staggering. Biden's initial emergency plan for relief from the COVID-19 pandemic cost $1.9 trillion and squeaked through Congress without a vote to spare. The second slice, his jobs-and-infrastructure package, would total an estimated $2.3 trillion if Congress passes it as proposed. His newest proposal, a long list of priorities in health, education, child care and family leave, could cost an additional $1.8 trillion. If Congress approves all that spending — a big if — the total will approach $6 trillion.
The boldest, most ambitious goal is Biden's underlying aim: He's reversing the Reagan Revolution. Beyond taming the coronavirus and reviving the economy, he hopes to perpetuate, or at least prolong, a sea change in public opinion: He aims to make big government popular again.
More substantively, he hopes to revive what former Clinton aide William A. Galston has called the "liberal democratic bargain," the idea that governments win legitimacy when they produce not just soaring stock markets, but rising incomes and a growing middle class.
Public opinion polls show that near-record numbers of Americans say they want a more activist federal government.
As public opinion has evolved, so have the political parties. In last year's presidential campaign, Biden and other Democratic candidates championed a long list of free-spending ideas like a new tax subsidy for families with children, an idea that only four years earlier, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton rejected as too controversial.
Meanwhile, Republicans' traditional arguments against spending lost much of their credibility after then-President Donald Trump championed a $2-trillion tax cut that swelled the deficit but did little for middle-class families.
Biden's hope is that he can take the public's current mood and turn it into durable sentiment.
There's plenty that can go wrong, of course. Some of those programs could run into problems, as Obama's healthcare plan did in its early months (it's wildly popular now). All that federal spending could spur inflation, as deficit hawks have long warned.
But things could also go right. Biden and his aides know that when a big new federal program fills a real, broadly based need — think Social Security (1935), Medicare (1965) or Obamacare (2010) — it can take root and survive.
