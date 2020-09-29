Doyle McManus: Buckle up for the first debate

“Biden can’t put two sentences together,” the president claimed in July. “I don’t know if he’s all there,” he said last week.

If Biden can rise above that very low standard, Trump’s decision to lower expectations for him could turn out to be the dumbest move of the campaign.

So Step 1 for Biden is clear. If he performs as cogently as he did in the final primary debates in March or during his appearance at a CNN town hall Sept. 17, he wins.

Trump’s goal is to knock Biden off stride — to rattle him with wild attacks, distract him by distorting his positions or make him angry by attacking his son Hunter’s malodorous business deals in Ukraine and China.

Biden has a temper, and when it gets the better of him — as it did last year in Iowa, when he called a voter “a damn liar” — he doesn’t look presidential.

Trump approaches a debate like a WWE wrestler, not a boxer. When his opponents cautiously jab and parry, “Trump decks them over the head with a metal chair,” Judd Legum of the newsletter Popular Information wrote.

Here’s my advice to the two candidates.