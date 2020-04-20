Doyle McManus: Catastrophes normally bring Americans together. Why not now?

In many states, rural conservatives — some of whom once doubted that the pandemic was real — want their governors to reopen the economy, now.

Trump could have chosen to give Republican governors some political protection if they chose to keep schools and businesses closed a few more weeks for fear of a new surge in the coronavirus.

But he wants to “reopen” the economy before he faces voters in November. So he made clear that states should lift restrictions soon — but he also made sure governors will bear the consequences if things go wrong, not him.

Some Republican governors are already moving. Others have been more cautious.

Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis famously called states “laboratories of democracy.” Overeager governors could turn their states into petri dishes instead.

Some governors will be tempted to declare their states “open for business” to attract new investment, much as they once competed for new factories with tax breaks.

Now they’re competing against one another for medical supplies and federal funds.