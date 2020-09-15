Doyle McManus: Election Day could become election month

At that point, three things are likely to happen.

Trump will declare victory, claiming (as he has before) that mail-in ballots are inherently fraudulent. Both sides will barrel into courtrooms, seeking to force states to decide the outcome their way. And demonstrators, some carrying weapons, will pour into the streets.

The president has spent months preparing his voters for fraud, although not a single vote has been cast.

“It’ll be fixed, it will be rigged,” he charged in July, without offering any evidence. “This is going to be the greatest election disaster in history.”

Biden has fired back, serving notice that he too can raise claims of misconduct. “This president is going to try to steal this election,” he said in June.

Election Day? This is a recipe for election month — or months.

This summer, a bipartisan group called the Transition Integrity Project ran a series of war-game-style simulations, with former politicians role-playing the candidates.

Every close election scenario led to “the brink of catastrophe,” Rosa Brooks, a Georgetown University law professor and former Obama administration official, told me.