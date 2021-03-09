Doyle McManus: How Biden can outfox McConnell

Last week, the Democratic-led House of Representatives passed an important and ambitious election reform bill that would require states to allow no-excuse absentee voting, expand automatic voter registration and end partisan gerrymandering, among other reforms.

Now the measure, in all likelihood, will go to the Senate to die.

But wait, you may ask — don’t Democrats have a majority there?

They do — a razor-thin majority of 50 seats plus Vice President Kamala Harris. But that doesn’t mean they can pass any bill they like.

Under the rules of the 100-member Senate, it takes 60 votes to end debate and move most bills to a vote. That’s the filibuster rule.

This month, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Senate Republican leader, promised to use the filibuster to block the election reform bill, which is seen as favorable to Democrats because it would make voting easier. He has made clear he won’t be shy about filibustering other pieces of President Joe Biden’s agenda as well, including a $15 minimum wage, immigration reform and proposals to curb climate change.