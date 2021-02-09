Doyle McManus: Joe Biden had a choice: Go big or go bipartisan. He opted for big

But there's an upside. Biden is now on track to get the kind of bill he wanted — even though he may have to win it with only Democratic votes. And that, in the president's hierarchy of needs, is clearly more important than making the process bipartisan.

White House aides say the success of the Biden presidency could hinge on the relief bill, which includes money for more vaccinations, relief checks of up to $1,400 per person, money for schools and progressive wish-list items like a cash subsidy for families with children.

The new administration's first priorities, one aide said, are "COVID, COVID, COVID."

Biden and his advisers say two experiences during the administration of Barack Obama have shaped their actions. One is the economic stimulus bill of 2009, which they trimmed to $787 billion in hopes of winning GOP support. The measure wasn't big enough to jump-start the economy, and unhappy voters revolted against Democrats in the 2010 midterm election.

"We can't do too much" this time, Biden said Friday. "We can do too little and sputter."