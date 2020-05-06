Doyle McManus: Sliding into a Cold War nobody needs

Pompeo and Pottinger are right on the larger questions. China’s government is autocratic and corrupt. President Xi Jinping has been steering the country away from democracy and reform. His military has bullied weaker neighbors, especially in the South China Sea.

In this crisis, China has sounded more like an adversary than a competitor — making unsubstantiated claims that a visiting U.S. soldier may have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan, and returning Pompeo’s insults in kind.

That’s what makes this a new version of the Cold War, the 40-year-long struggle between the United States and the Soviet Union. Each side sounds bent on bringing down the other’s political system.

“China is very different from the Soviet Union, but this is beginning to look like the same kind of ideological competition,” Bonnie Glaser, a China scholar at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank, told me. “Officials in the Trump administration are drawing an explicit distinction between the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people, and that’s new.”

It’s also unusual for this White House, which generally doesn’t criticize authoritarian governments unless they’re on its enemies list. Until now, that meant Iran, Venezuela and Cuba, but not China.