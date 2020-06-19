Doyle McManus: Two Americas: Masked and unmasked

Arizona hasn’t met any of those standards, but it’s reopening anyway — including allowing indoor nightclubs to operate. In the first half of the month, its COVID-19 cases soared 102%.

Similar stories have come from Florida and Texas. The problem isn’t limited to the Sun Belt. In the past week, the governors of Oregon and Utah paused their states’ reopenings, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that he might follow suit.

But there’s an added political problem in many Southern states, because their governors insisted that they could reopen safely and staked their reputations on the outcome.

“We’re starting to see a tale of two different countries,” Jha said, with states that reopened slowly and carefully, and states that reopened quickly and heedlessly.

The problem isn’t the young people who heard “reopening” and crowded mask-free into restaurants and bars after months of being cooped up at home. It’s the leaders — from the White House to the statehouses — who told them it was OK to do so.

To listen to President Donald Trump, the pandemic is already over — and he ended it just in time for the November election.