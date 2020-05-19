Doyle McManus: We won’t end COVID-19 with ‘test and trace’

Smart public health planners are already thinking about making the next stage work, including how much to ask of those who may have been exposed to the virus.

Bottom line: We’ll never see 100% compliance, but we don’t need it. If doctors can get 60% or 70% to cooperate, the contagion can still be contained — just more slowly.

That means a long, uneven slog toward reducing the danger, with some states imposing tougher measures than others — a crazy quilt of slightly different approaches.

And all this is merely awaiting an effective vaccine to protect people from the virus. The anti-vaccine movement has roared back to life, denouncing Trump’s call for a crash program to develop, test and deploy 300 million doses by January as another dangerous plot?

Thanks to the anti-vaxxers, even an effective vaccine is unlikely to eradicate COVID-19 completely because some Americans will choose to remain vulnerable to it. In that respect, it will be something like the measles — a threat that came back because some families refused the vaccinations.

We’ll still contend with the coronavirus years from now — and still argue about the appropriate public health measures to employ.