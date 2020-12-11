Ed Bachrach: Coordinate domestic violence responses

Imagine, for a moment, that a deranged person is stalking the very block you live on assaulting your neighbors with life threatening violence. Imagine further that you can predict with 90% confidence that, if that person is not stopped, he will kill someone. And finally, imagine that the authorities will not respond sufficiently to protect anyone.

This past week, amidst all of the horrible experiences of 2020, there were two tragic incidents of family violence in Decatur. In one, the grandmother of a victim was killed when the victim’s abuser went on a rampage, according to police. In another, a victim was violently abused, the perpetrator arrested, and then released in an enraged state to further threaten the victim, police said.

Domestic violence is real, deadly, and pervasive. Like terrorism, like COVID, like school shootings, like any public threat, it requires a coordinated and effective response from the law enforcement sector to protect innocent citizens. For some reason, though, many communities treat domestic violence with an insufficient response leaving hundreds dead and hundreds of thousands miserable every year.