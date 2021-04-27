Eli Dourado: Legislatures may ruin smartphones

In the United States, state legislatures are now at risk of ruining smartphones the way Europe ruined the web. Bills in at least Rhode Island, North Carolina and Florida would force companies like Apple to allow every developer on their platform to use any payment system they want to collect funds from users. Apps, in other words, could circumvent the App Store payment system as well as the guidelines and practices that Apple enforces to make the whole experience a good one for consumers.

Get ready to enter your credit card number, a lot. Under current App Store rules, users pay Apple and Apple pays the app developers, who never see user billing data. By setting up their own billing relationship with the customer, the developers would lose a smaller percentage of their revenue to fees, but this would come at a cost to consumers’ privacy and security, forcing them to give out their billing data — including credit card numbers and home addresses — for every $1.99 transaction on the phone.

There are security and privacy considerations with this information being so widely available. After years of smartphone use, hundreds of individual developers, many of them tiny operations in foreign countries, could have access to your information. All it takes is for one of them to get hacked for your information to leak all over the world.