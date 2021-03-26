Eli Lake: Afghanistan problems getting worse

In other words: U.S. forces will stay, risking a new round of attacks from the Taliban. But they will not stay long, depriving the U.S. of its already dwindling leverage to force the Taliban to adhere to the 2020 deal.

Actually, it’s even worse than that. Earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed Taliban and Afghanistan government leaders that Biden believes the best course is to accelerate peace negotiations. To that end, he has asked the government of Turkey to host peace talks in the coming weeks.

This makes it appear that both sides share the blame for the spiraling security situation in Afghanistan. In reality, the Taliban has stepped up its attacks on Afghan civilians.

Worse still, the government of Turkey is not a neutral arbiter. Turkey has harbored senior leaders of Hamas and, more recently, sent religious militias abroad to fight for Turkish interests. So the upcoming peace talks will give the Taliban a kind of home-field advantage.

All of this underscores the fundamental problem of Biden’s approach to Afghanistan (which was also Donald Trump’s): The Taliban is the reason that Afghanistan is in crisis. To this day, the group considers itself the country’s only government. And it has waged a vicious campaign, with no regard for civilian life, against any Afghans who disagree.