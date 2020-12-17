Eli Lake: Barr was never the villain Democrats said he was

Barr wasn’t finished. He also instructed another U.S. attorney, Jeffrey Jensen, to review the prosecution of Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn. After that review was finished, Barr’s Justice Department tried to drop that prosecution. Flynn, too, was eventually pardoned by Trump.

For the #Resistance, Barr’s actions were proof that he was applying a double standard to get the president’s allies off the hook. So when Barr announced in November that U.S. attorneys were instructed to investigate credible allegations of election fraud, Democrats pounced again.

But this narrative has always left out some crucial but inconvenient facts. If Barr were really just acting as the president’s personal lawyer, then why would he have released Mueller’s damaging report at all? Why would Barr have recommended a lighter sentence for Stone, but argued against giving him a pardon?

And then there is Barr’s refusal during the campaign to publicly acknowledge the Justice Department’s investigation into the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter. And his non-intervention in the investigations or indictments of former Trump strategist Steve Bannon this year. And his hands-off approach to the prosecutions of Ukrainian associates of Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.