Eli Lake: Case against Flynn looks weaker

Remember Michael Flynn?

The man who holds the record for shortest tenure as national security adviser is back in the news. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition in late 2016 and early 2017. Then, in January of this year, he vacated that plea. Now the Justice Department has released documents that, says his new defense counsel, show that Flynn was set up by the FBI.

The new revelations are interesting. An email exchange between former FBI lawyer Lisa Page and former agent Peter Sztrok show a discussion about how agents interviewing Flynn should remind him that it is a crime to lie to the FBI. Eventually Page recommends that Sztrok “slip it in” at some point in the conversation.

Other documents show the agents were unsure of the purpose of the interview, whether to catch the retired general in a lie or get him to admit to violating the 221-year-old Logan Act, which prohibits private citizens from conducting foreign policy on behalf of the U.S. and has never resulted in a conviction.