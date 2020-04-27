Eli Lake: China, Russia are struggling as well

Smaller U.S. rivals such as Venezuela are suffering as well. With the price of oil at rock bottom, Nicolas Maduro’s regime will soon run out of the revenues it needs to keep its elites in line.

Iran just completed a successful launch, from a mobile launch pad, of a satellite into space — a demonstration that it has mastered the technology of long-range missiles that can threaten the region and Europe. Iran’s gunboats have stepped up harassment of U.S. naval vessels in the Persian Gulf, and the Iraqi militias Iran supports in Iraq have stepped up attacks on the U.S. and its allies.

A U.N. panel of experts concluded this month that North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear program have continued to advance despite U.N. sanctions. China has launched a disinformation campaign falsely claiming the virus that was first detected in Wuhan province is actually a bioweapon developed in the U.S. Russian and Iranian propagandists have forwarded this lie as well, according to a report from the European Union.

In some ways these kinds of provocations are to be expected. Tyrants always need conflict with an external enemy to distract from their own misrule, and America has long played that role.