Eli Lake: When tracking the virus means tracking your citizens

The good news is that the pandemic is not an endless war. Once there is a treatment or a vaccine, there will be a clear end date to the state of emergency. And the U.S. government has so far not broached the prospect of mapping the locations of large segments of the population.

In part that’s because doing so would be difficult. The data needed to track locations of U.S. citizens are mainly in the hands of private companies, such as wireless carriers and a network of companies that track the locations of app users and sell the data for marketing purposes. There is no central database.

Nonetheless, it’s not too soon to begin thinking about how to unwind any assumed emergency powers after the pandemic ends. Rep. Tom Malinowski, a Democrat from New Jersey who formerly served in the State Department, says that he hopes the U.S. does not have to carry out the kinds of measures adopted in Taiwan to enforce home quarantines of the infected. If the U.S. is forced to consider such measures, he says, “they had better contain sunsets.”

Such harsh monitoring measures are unlikely now. But it’s possible that South Korea’s or Taiwan’s approach would be necessary if the U.S. has to battle a second wave of the virus.