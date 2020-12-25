Elizabeth Cavell: Trump’s judge picks will cause lasting harm

In a 5-4 decision in July, the Supreme Court allowed state-level public health pandemic restrictions on religious services to stand. Just four months later, thanks to newly appointed Barrett, the court flipped on this issue. The Constitution did not change — just the court’s personnel. The court ignored legitimate public health reasons for state and local governments to place restrictions on religious gatherings, instead insisting religion must occupy a place of privilege.

Trump’s lower federal court appointees have also been busy using their power to weaken the Establishment Clause and weaponize “religious liberty” to expand the rights of Christians while limiting the rights of others.

For example, Judges Barbara Lagoa and Britt Grant, both appointed by Trump to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, formed the majority of a three-judge panel that voted in November to stop the enforcement of an ordinance that bans conversion therapy of minors. They gave little weight to the evidence of the harm conversion therapy causes to children, instead prioritizing the “free speech” rights of therapists.

Rulings like these signal that the new ultraconservative federal judiciary is ready to move full steam ahead to weaponize and redefine religious liberty — with dangerous ramifications for our civil rights.