Emilie Kefalas: It takes students, parents, majestic history nerds to keep American history alive

The physical connection between reader and book - a real, hold-in-your-hand book - is undeniably momentous in a child’s development, and I’m not saying this as a parent (because I’m not) or even as one who works in close proximity to youngins (because I don’t).

I’m saying it as a majestic history nerd.

In the state of Illinois and beyond, I’ve noticed an alarming systematic push to reduce if not eliminate entirely United States history curricula in public schools. Many variables impact this grand generalization, and I’m not pointing fingers or even suggesting I have a solution. Rather, I am trying to be part of the solution.

Therefore, I invite you to join me...by suggesting you give your daughter or son a book.

Allow me to explain.

When I first spoke to a room full of seventh-grade charter school students about my experience working on Capitol Hill, I had no idea how much or little they would care about the non-relatable experience of this “adult” who worked in a setting they only saw on TV. About five minutes in, I noticed my approach reeked of something I tried to avoid: privilege.