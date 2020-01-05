Emilie Kefalas: It takes students, parents, majestic history nerds to keep American history alive

The physical connection between reader and book - a real, hold-in-your-hand book - is undeniably momentous in a child’s development, and I’m not saying this as a parent (because I’m not) or even as one who works in close proximity to youngins (because I don’t).
I’m saying it as a majestic history nerd.
In the state of Illinois and beyond, I’ve noticed an alarming systematic push to reduce if not eliminate entirely United States history curricula in public schools. Many variables impact this grand generalization, and I’m not pointing fingers or even suggesting I have a solution. Rather, I am trying to be part of the solution.
Therefore, I invite you to join me...by suggesting you give your daughter or son a book.
Allow me to explain.
When I first spoke to a room full of seventh-grade charter school students about my experience working on Capitol Hill, I had no idea how much or little they would care about the non-relatable experience of this “adult” who worked in a setting they only saw on TV. About five minutes in, I noticed my approach reeked of something I tried to avoid: privilege.
The language I started with and the way I dressed didn’t help how they perceived me: a white lady who used a nice laptop to talk about her job in a nice white building. Basically, all they saw and heard rendered in their brains as “white” and “nice.”
This realization alerted me to the value of bringing the often dissociated idea of Washington, D.C., and American history down to earth by way of a tangible, more personable method: a book.
I pulled out all my amateur theater training and adjusted my tone on the fly. What followed was 25 minutes of insightful interaction with budding future history-makers, and it was more helpful than any feedback session about how to write my now-published children’s guide to the U.S. Capitol Building, “A Capitol Dream,” from an editor.
My audience of restless future leaders needed something more than flashcard facts, no matter how important, to keep them engaged. With that, please join me in spreading the word about books, the most valuable gift you can give an Illinois student.
They say it takes a village to raise a child; but I say it takes students, parents, and even majestic history nerds to keep American history, in all its splendor as well as its shame, alive.
Emilie Kefalas is a 25 year-old writer and illustrator originally from Decatur. She is a 2013 graduate of St. Teresa High School. See emiliekefalas.com.