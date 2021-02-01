Eric Stoner: The GOP is making protest illegal

But that is just the beginning of the danger that these anti-protest laws pose. They would variously criminalize the removal of Confederate monuments, bar public benefits and government jobs to demonstrators, ban “camping” outside state capitols, or even protect those who hit protesters with their cars.

Sadly, car attacks are not an abstract threat. White supremacists and the far right — both civilians and police — deliberately plowed their vehicles into Black Lives Matter demonstrators more than 100 times in the months following the killing of George Floyd, according to a report in USA Today.

In perhaps the most absurd provision, a bill in Mississippi would punish any group of six or more people with up to three years in jail and a $5,000 fine for disturbing “any person in the enjoyment of a legal right.” If enacted, all protests would essentially be rendered illegal.

The historical record paints a clear picture. Anti-protest laws, dating back to the Sedition Act of 1798, have not been a response to the threat of violence, but to legitimate dissent and organizing for social change. And this raft of new laws continues that ignominious tradition.

Every advance for freedom and justice that the United States has made since its founding is the result of dedicated social movements that disrupted the status quo.