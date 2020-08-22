Faye Flam: Give the COVID vaccine to healthy young people first

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Who should be at the front of the line if an effective COVID-19 vaccine emerges from testing? The answer depends on what we learn from the kind of field trials Russia is skipping.

Some vaccines might not be that good at preventing infection, but would prevent severe cases. Those should be given to those most likely to die from the disease — older people or those with conditions associated with death from COVID-19.

But if a vaccine actually prevents transmission, then priority should go to those who transmit the disease most often: younger adults. Getting protected with a vaccine is a way of protecting others, since you can’t give anyone the disease if you never get it. And starting with younger people could be the fastest route to herd immunity — that phenomenon by which the virus is slowed by a lack of susceptible hosts.

Why give the vaccine to the people most likely to spread the disease rather than to the people most likely to die from it? Virologist David Sanders of Purdue explains that it’s likely that COVID-19 vaccines it won’t work as well in people with poorly functioning immune systems — those most vulnerable to the disease. That’s often the case with flu shots and other vaccines. But those people can still be protected if enough healthy people get vaccinated to drive infections way down.