Faye Flam: Give the COVID vaccine to healthy young people first

Who should be at the front of the line if an effective COVID-19 vaccine emerges from testing? The answer depends on what we learn from the kind of field trials Russia is skipping.
Some vaccines might not be that good at preventing infection, but would prevent severe cases. Those should be given to those most likely to die from the disease — older people or those with conditions associated with death from COVID-19.
But if a vaccine actually prevents transmission, then priority should go to those who transmit the disease most often: younger adults. Getting protected with a vaccine is a way of protecting others, since you can’t give anyone the disease if you never get it. And starting with younger people could be the fastest route to herd immunity — that phenomenon by which the virus is slowed by a lack of susceptible hosts.
Why give the vaccine to the people most likely to spread the disease rather than to the people most likely to die from it? Virologist David Sanders of Purdue explains that it’s likely that COVID-19 vaccines it won’t work as well in people with poorly functioning immune systems — those most vulnerable to the disease. That’s often the case with flu shots and other vaccines. But those people can still be protected if enough healthy people get vaccinated to drive infections way down.
But here’s the rub: If young, healthy people unlikely to die from the disease are being asked to step up and get vaccinated, the odds of any serious side effects have to be extremely low. And that’s why field testing is so important.
Skipping that kind of extensive field testing, as Russia is doing, could foil our chance to end the pandemic. Those early trials have already revealed transient side effects, especially fever and the malaise that goes with it. But given the number of people dying from the disease, that’s probably going to be considered tolerable.
Phase 3 is the time-consuming part, where a vaccine is compared to a placebo in the real world. Even with the expected 30,000 volunteers for each of several front runners, that could take a few months, depending on how much transmission is going on. At least a few people in the placebo group need to get infected to demonstrate efficacy.
Even enrolling tens of thousands of people in those trials may not be enough to reveal rare side effects. The live polio vaccine caused a few children to get polio — about 1 in 2.4 million. A swine flu vaccine deployed in 1976 caused a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré Syndrome. About one in 100,000 people developed the condition, and while most recovered, a few died or suffered permanent paralysis. A further data-gathering phase — sometimes called Phase 4 — would have a better chance of catching anything that rare, and reduce any risk that a vaccine could hurt the healthy people being asked to get it.
It might seem counterintuitive to do extra testing in a situation this urgent it has prompted Russia to deploy a vaccine without the critical field testing the FDA requires. But additional testing wouldn’t have to slow down the benefits of a vaccine. Think of it as a hybrid between a final trial and the rollout itself, configured to gather important data.
A Phase 4 trial could help convince enough healthy, young people — those with the least to individually gain from a vaccine — that getting a coronavirus vaccine is both safe and their civic duty.
Faye Flam is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.
