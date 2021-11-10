Faye Flam: Time to reconsider mask concepts

The importance of masks to public health is fading as other pandemic-fighting tools emerge: highly effective vaccines, better tests and now powerful antiviral drugs. So it’s time to consider making masks optional in most settings.

It made sense to turn to masks when COVID-19 was spreading fast in the spring of 2020. The benefits weren’t (and still aren’t) measurable with the same kind of rigorous science that’s been applied to vaccines, but it was reasonable to assume that universal masking could slow the spread of disease and death when little else was available.

Vaccines aren’t perfect, but most of the 68% of Americans who are fully vaccinated are very unlikely to get sick enough to need to go to the hospital — and those who are more vulnerable because of their age or health problems can increase their protection with a booster shot.

The number of hospitalized patients has fallen to half of the latest summer peak. The virus isn’t going away, but its menace is subsiding. That should make it possible to reconsider the shrinking benefits of masking and especially mask mandates against real costs that public-health authorities have been loath to acknowledge. Even many of the experts who pushed for universal masking are calling for a reversal.

It’s not that people should stop caring about the virus. But as risk-communication expert Peter Sandman has said, any policy people don’t follow is a bad policy, and at this point, people are unlikely to follow a policy that asks them to wear a mask in all work and social situations for the foreseeable future. What was a minor inconvenience for weeks and months looks a lot more burdensome as a new way of life.

Recommended for you…

Masks can make people unhappy. They stifle communication and human interaction — affecting business and social activity. That’s why people — even those making the rules — often take them off in private to interact and socialize. Along with other restrictions, unnecessary masking is contributing to an epidemic of isolation, loneliness and poor mental health.

Masking also amps up resistance to returning to the office, which many employers consider a necessary part of restoring prosperity and business efficiency. Just let the worried stay home.

There are ways to make life safer without counting on mask mandates. Public health authorities could provide more useful information to estimate risk and minimize it by avoiding the most dangerous situations. It’s still not clear, for example, if supermarkets really pose much danger. And better information is needed on when and how to use rapid tests.

But it’s past time to stop acting as though everyone must be treated as equally imperiled. Reality-based policies that take into consideration the way humans behave and interact should replace one-size-fits-all dogma.

People who are still fearful or vulnerable should be free to work from home. As for the rest of us, living with risk is just part of living. It reasonable for people to want to go back to showing their faces and living their lives.

Faye Flam is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0