Ferdinando Giugliano: Lockdowns make perfect sense now

The announcement from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE — if confirmed by further data — knocks down this line of thinking. It confirms that at least one vaccine will probably be available widely from early to mid-2021. If so, it makes sense for countries to continue to constrain the virus for another few months, in order to minimize deaths until there's widespread immunization. Assuming governments can distribute the first doses to the most vulnerable, and they're effective, only a few months of waiting could save many lives.

This doesn't mean governments have to opt for full lockdowns. Some countries such as Germany contained the first wave with fewer restrictions than countries such as Italy and Spain. Effective tracing systems and strong hospital networks were important.

There are tentative signs, too, that the second wave might be stabilizing in parts of Europe, such as the U.K., even though lockdowns are looser now than in the spring — relying, for example, on regional restrictions and targeted closures of businesses. If cases and hospitalizations don't accelerate, and eventually fall, it may be possible to avoid draconian measures while "flattening the curve."