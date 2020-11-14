Flick: Has 2020 been a royal flush?

Newest autumnal offer

In the LaSalle County town of Peru, one oil-change business this fall is offering a new twist to an autumn fascination of late.

"PUMPKIN SPICE OIL IS BACK!" reads the marquee outside of "Take 5 Oil-Change."

Top voting day question

On Election Day in the Money Creek district of McLean County (rural Lexington), a young girl came into the polling place with her mother and patiently watched as her mom filled in all the circles. When done and on the way out, the young girl was heard to say, “Did you get them all right, Mommy?”

Most coincidental police blotter item

As it appeared in a recent Colorado Springs, Colo., newspaper:

“A fraud call, in the 1800 block of Bogus Place”

Latest unfortunate sign of the times

Among recent press releases: One from a company that is selling to cities a lubricant/grease in 55-gallon vats, to be applied to poles, light towers and window sills in civic areas to "deter people from climbing and scaling them" during times of civil unrest, rioting and/or celebration.

