Flick: Has 2020 been a royal flush?

FLICK LITE: The latest batch of sites, sights and insights, offered as always by the readers and your own resident Flick Lite boy.
Latest greatest summation of the year
One recent day along Ironwood Drive in Normal was perhaps the funniest, most truthful and yet sad icon of the year 2020 ... a discarded toilet was waiting at the curb for garbage pick-up, along with a long piece of wood stemming out of it with the numbers “2020” embossed on the wood.
Most amazing lottery numbers yet
After 45 years of an Illinois State Lottery, the numbers drawn in the Oct. 26 "Pick Four" surely were the most amazing set yet.
0-0-0-0
For once, coming up with nothing or goose eggs truly paid off.
Top numbers location
In a strip mall along South Hershey Road in Bloomington was "Two Cousins." It changed hands and became "Three Compadres." It changed again and was, until recently, "Lucky 7's."
As one reader puts it: “If ‘Five Guys Burgers’ or ‘Ride The Nines’ are ever looking for a place to move …”
Best Name Club
- Calvin Dye. Coroner in Belleville and St. Clair County.
- Valerie Baker. A contestant on the “Halloween Cake-Off” on Food Network.
- Joshua Car. An Australian professional race driver.
- Daniel Outlaw. Police commissioner in Philadelphia.
- Bob Brain. A law professor at Loyola Marymount in California.
- Jennifer Lawless. Teaches political science at University of Virginia.
Newest autumnal offer
In the LaSalle County town of Peru, one oil-change business this fall is offering a new twist to an autumn fascination of late.
"PUMPKIN SPICE OIL IS BACK!" reads the marquee outside of "Take 5 Oil-Change."
Top voting day question
On Election Day in the Money Creek district of McLean County (rural Lexington), a young girl came into the polling place with her mother and patiently watched as her mom filled in all the circles. When done and on the way out, the young girl was heard to say, “Did you get them all right, Mommy?”
Most coincidental police blotter item
As it appeared in a recent Colorado Springs, Colo., newspaper:
“A fraud call, in the 1800 block of Bogus Place”
Latest unfortunate sign of the times
Among recent press releases: One from a company that is selling to cities a lubricant/grease in 55-gallon vats, to be applied to poles, light towers and window sills in civic areas to "deter people from climbing and scaling them" during times of civil unrest, rioting and/or celebration.
Most symbolically true job
In the help-wanteds recently was one placed by "eyetoke.com", seeking "cannabis testers/brand ambassadors" to try its products and make short video reviews for the company’s website where it also says the company is “growing like a weed.”
… so to speak.
Four More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names
(As offered by the readers)
— Dunksburg, Missouri.
— Bat Cave, North Carolina.
— Stony Lonesome, Indiana.
— Bread Loaf, Vermont.
Funniest cooking development
Ten-year-old Willow Ummel, formerly of Colfax, these days of Colorado Springs, Colo., was making veggie enchiladas when she cut open a red pepper, looked down and suddenly saw her own face in it.
Latest Covid-related development
Along Morrissey Drive in Bloomington is a new business called "U Massage."
As one reader asks: "During Covid-19 restrictions, we now have a do-it-yourself massage center?"
Saddest ironic tragedy
A woman in Northern Illinois was recently killed in a motorcycle accident ... during a motorcycle safety class.
Most novel Halloween approach
Along Rainbow Avenue in Bloomington, in a time of self-distancing, one home attached a tube to a witches’ broom and from a second-floor balcony, sent candy streaming down the tube to waiting trick ‘r treaters below.
Top correction
In one area newspaper, a recent death notice listed the decedent as a member of the “Society of Exploding Engineers." Next day, it was corrected to "Society of Explosives Engineers."
Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or post on the Bill Flick page on Facebook.
Our November board of contributors: Kathy Michael, Carlock; Connie Yeagle, Lexington; Ericka Wills, Los Angeles; Marc Lebovitz, Jeff Fritzen, Roger Miller, Tina Wertheim, Cathy Ferme and Bill Fecht, Normal; Pam and Dan Story, Hudson; Bob Bradley, Tom Harrell, Brian Phipps, Alan Holt, Lee Templeton, Jennie Carlson, Jim Stone and Bill Kemp, Bloomington; John Davis, Colorado Springs, Colo.
