Flick: Macon-Piatt County Special Education School District teacher takes remarkable journey to job

If life is a journey, Fred Spitzzeri is on one interesting road trip.

If change is life’s only constant, then Fred, at age 67, is the poster child, too.

“You have to follow your passions and desires,” he says.

A psychologist in grade schools who did a remarkable life switch to become a highly successful Chicago attorney — able to try cases before the United States Supreme Court, “retire” as a big-city trial lawyer and go back to grade-school hallways — Fred is originally from Chicago. He's a lifelong White Sox fan who loves sports and youth so much, in later life he learned to officiate their sports, as a referee in volleyball and an umpire in softball and baseball. This summer he underwent a life dream, umpiring a Little League competition in baseball’s birthplace, Cooperstown, New York, to realize he was umping in a game being played by the son of one of his own sports idols, White Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas Sr. Over on the sidelines, only feet from Fred, Frank Sr. watched his son, Frank Jr., slam a home run and become the game’s winning pitcher. After that, Fred came back to Bloomington, his home for the past few years, where in his free time he is a champion bridge player.

Whew! That last paragraph a bit of a dizzying, jagged roundabout with a lot to soak in?

Yuh, me, too, and I typed it.

Welcome to Fred.

“I’ve had a good life,” he affirms.

Initially we got in touch with Spitzzeri (“one ‘t’ but then two z’s”) after the tip that he’d just undergone the memorable life experience of umpiring in ceremonial Cooperstown where he also befriended a longtime life idol.

Then we chatted for a moment and decided one other thing:

Instead of a paragraph about Fred, it may take a book.

Says a friend and associate, Mark Swerdlik, an Illinois State University psychology professor: “As someone who has worked in the same position as a faculty member at ISU for over four decades and tends to dodge change, I have both enjoyed and marveled at Fred’s fascinating journey. Although I wouldn’t have the courage — or the stamina — (to do his life), it makes for interesting conversations over lunch. I see myself as James Thurber’s Walter Mitty having lunch with his imaginary self.”

And Fred? His journey?

Please be seated.

Raised on Chicago’s west side. By age 15 becomes an usher at Comiskey Park, Wrigley Field, Chicago Stadium, greets thousands in a single day as a young teen.

In college at DePaul, studies psychology. It’s a subject that so fascinates him, he gets accepted into the university’s acclaimed master’s program in clinical psychology. Lands an internship, then a job in the Berwyn school district.

Ahhhh. Work, life stability, calm.

Nah.

The Spitzzeris (Fred’s wife is Barb) begin having kids. Fred begins to wonder if they can live the life they want on a school salary.

So, while a grade-school teacher/psychologist during the day, helping to discern autism and other behavioral issues in students, by night he begins to learn law, at Chicago Loyola, and after four years of nights, graduates near the top of his law class, to land a job at a leading firm in Chicago.

Ahhhh. Work, life stability, calm.

Nah.

Being at a big firm is a great post-graduate education, admires Fred, but he lusts for his own practice. So he does it — also to eventually become president of two bar associations while also admitted to practice law before the U.S. Supreme Court, and for 25 years enjoys a prosperous legal career.

Ahhhhh. Finally retirement?

Guess ...

Fred instead decides to return to his first love — grade-school psychology — and while keeping an active law license and handling cases as time permits, moves to Bloomington-Normal to be nearer a daughter, Megan, an ISU graduate, and gets himself a job in the Unit 5 school district, at Colene Hoose and Oakdale grade schools.

That’s when he goes back to school after school, too — to officiate sports.

“I truly love that,” he says.

It’s also how a couple months ago, Fred ends up in fabled Cooperstown — he travels there to be part of a 72-team Little League extravaganza that naturally also needs lots of umpires, and who else but inexhaustible Fred to volunteer?

Now, while his pals are mostly retired, this school year he’s traveling each day to work in the Macon-Piatt County Special Education School District, based in Decatur.

“Better fit for my interests and skill set,” says Fred. “I love it.”

He adds: “People ask how I could ever leave the practice of law to go back to grade school and they ask, 'What do you make now?’ in a reference to money. And I always tell them, ‘I make a difference.’ ”

Indeed.

If life is what happens while you’re making other plans, as the famous phrase goes, Fred Spitzzeri is a life model.

Yes, you can now breathe in deeply and relax again after reading all this.

Not Fred, of course.

At only 67, who knows what’s around the next corner.

