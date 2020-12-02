Francis Wilkinson: Biden administration won't be calm

Having spent the past four years with the political equivalent of heavy metal music blasting outside their psychic windows late into the night, millions of Americans are hoping that the Biden administration will usher in a new era of calm. They are likely to be disappointed.

To a limited extent, such wishes will be granted. Under President Joe Biden, the White House will no longer generate a cacophony of incompetence. Tweet tantrums will yield to process and predictability. Outright falsehood will be supplanted by more traditional spin, tethered to truth. Cabinet officers and appointees will conspicuously fail to match their predecessors' reckless driving, or the ethical and policy car crashes that resulted. No one will be kidnapping migrant children and blithely deporting their parents to destinations unknown.

But while Biden may proceed with business as usual, the nation and the world will not. U.S. domestic politics is an ugly mess, and whatever muddling consensus might have been forged among U.S. allies regarding Chinese ambitions, global migration or climate peril is further from realization than it was four years ago. No matter how dull Biden aspires to be, the forces of entropy — including a soon-to-be-removed incumbent desperate to polarize for profit — will push toward chaos and conflict.